Can You Name Every “Influencer” Going To The White House Social Media Briefing?

Today's news in "things no one asked for from the Biden administration" includes a social media briefing with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and some very special guests from the infamous "internet."
In a promotional post on Thursday night, the White House tweeted: "What happens when Jen Psaki and internet stars get together? We'll find out tomorrow," riling up confusion, and maybe a little anticipation. The tweet continued: "Join the first-ever social media briefing tomorrow. Tune in as Jen answers questions about jobs, the economy, and more," because, you know, who else would we want to hear from about the economy other than influencers and HGTV's The Property Brothers?
Advertisement
But, in case you can't name everyone in this (somewhat alarming?) lineup (I certainly couldn't), nine people at Refinery29 teamed up to identify some of them for you. The lineup of internet influencers joining Psaki at Friday afternoon's briefing — which will be hosted on YouTube — include comedian Benito Skinner, also known as Benny Drama; lifestyle blogger Brittany Xavier; DJ Hannah Bronfman; professional organizers and co-founders of The Home Edit Clea Shearer Joanna Teplin; BuzzFeed creator Curly Velasquez; and of course Property Brothers, among others.
And yes, we have a lot of questions about what exactly is going on here. If you're confused about how the Property Brothers or American DJ Hannah Bronfman got lumped into the category of "internet stars," so are we. If you're equally confused about why this group of influencers is joining a briefing with the White House about jobs, the economy, and what the future looks like for American families, we're right there with you.
Naturally, people had a lot to say about the event with a million vaguely familiar faces. Namely, on Twitter, they couldn't help but wonder: "Why, though?"
Remember when Biden was inaugurated and we were told “the adults are back in the White House.” https://t.co/qOo9LAp1XM— Alex Abernathy 🎙🇺🇸 (@CombatTheMad) June 4, 2021
Two months of bad jobs reports, ongoing crisis at the border, rising gas prices, inflation, etc, etc— Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 4, 2021
White House: https://t.co/50ixIh6Hs6
"Now let's go over to pew die pie to ask why we have another underwhelming jobs report." https://t.co/HysrpnwGMs— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 4, 2021
You can tune in to the White House YouTube channel on Friday at 3:30 p.m. EST for some meme-talk, and maybe answer some of your own questions.