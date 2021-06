As COVID-19 Ravaged The World, Black Women’s Music Held Us Together

Beyond the recording booth, music by Black women has also transformed our timelines into sanctuaries. As we explored in 2020 , social media has become a space of refuge for the Black community. This has especially been the case in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, during which social media activity significantly upticked, with Chloe x Halle giving epic performances of songs from their angelic and grown sophomore album Ungodly Hour from their tennis court on YouTube, and catchy dance challenges taking over Instagram and TikTok. From Jalaiah Harmon’s “Renegade” dance to Keara "Keke" Wilson ’s “Savage” challenge, social media influencers used dance as a way to bring joy across people’s timelines while many were quarantined inside their homes. Not only was it an outlet for their audiences, but it was a source of inspiration for the creators as well. “I can't speak for others, but I feel that I have done something really cool and the whole world is doing what I have created,” Wilson, a former cheerleader and competitive dancer, told R29Unbothered last year. “Knowing that people are reaching out to me and want to pay me to dance to their new song or beats has been an awesome experience for me. This encourages me to continue to do what I love to do, which is dance.”