Sophia Bush Calls One Tree Hill Dialogue A “Gross Older Man’s Fantasy”

In 2017, 18 women cast and crew members of the CW series penned a letter alleging that Schwahn had physically and emotionally abused and manipulated them. Bush's co-star Hilarie Burton claimed that he had "groomed" and sexually assaulted her an interview with Variety at the time. Bush claimed that he grabbed her butt without her consent, but also fueled competition and distrust amongst the women on set. "Does it suck when your boss is a pig? Of course," she told Refinery29 a year later in June 2018. "But what was worse for us were the moments when he was so skilled at pitting the girls against each other, and we didn't know how to undo that. We did it. We had to do the work to do it. But I think, historically, in the time between those things being set in motion and us figuring out what had been set in motion, we were like, 'Man, it would have been nice if we could have shortened some of that time.'