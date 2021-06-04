The Lisey’s Story Cast Is Full Of Hollywood Heavy-Hitters

Another Stephen King adaptation is here — and this one is stacked with a very well-known cast. Apple TV+ series Lisey’s Story, based on the 2006 novel of the same name, takes a real-life story and puts a King twist on it. In June 1999, King suffered serious injuries after being hit by a van in Lowell, Mass. While he was recuperating in the hospital, his wife, Tabitha, redesigned his studio. King returned to what he saw as his studio after his death — his books and belongings packed away.
Lisey’s Story thus follows a similar thread: Lisey Landon, the widow of Pulitzer Prize-winning author Scott Landon, is cleaning out her husband’s writing studio. As a fan pushes her to release his unpublished works, she discovers his novel Boo’ya Moon, which features an intricate fantasy world. The fantasy world didn’t just exist in her late husband’s mind, however — Lisey’s sister Amanda, who is currently in a coma, also exists there. Lisey, in turn, must confront her grief and make her way to the fantasy world to bring her sister back to life.
The series, which was written by King and directed by Pablo Larrain, sees King and producer J.J. Abrams team up again. The A-list cast, which features Julianne Moore as the titular character, Clive Owen as Scott Landon, and Jennifer Jason Leigh as one of Lisey’s sisters, is right at home with Apple TV+’s other prestige series.