Savage X Fenty’s Debut Pride Collection Stars Drag Race Favorite Gigi Goode

Rihanna’s lingerie line Savage X Fenty has long prided itself on being inclusive, from its ads, which are populated with models (and sometimes, non-models!) of all backgrounds and sizes, to its products, which are consistently size-inclusive. Next up? The brand’s first-ever Pride collection, which launched on Tuesday and was designed to celebrate the individuality and beauty within the LGBTQIA+ community. The campaign for the 41-piece collection, available in sizes 30A to 42H and XS to 3X, features some of the fastest rising stars, from Jazzmyne Robbins, a model and diversity consultant, to artist and activist MaryV Benoit. Joining them is RuPaul’s Drag Race favorite Gigi Goode.
“Diva, when I got that call, I jumped up out of my makeup chair and sprinted to the nearest Uber,” Goode says of their reaction to being selected for the campaign. “It was all so sudden, so there wasn’t much time to process, but I was elated.” In the images, Goode models a highlighter orange smoking jacket with matching boxer shorts, as well as a sheer, black bra-and-jock-strap set embroidered with rainbows.
Goode, who was the runner-up on the competition show’s 12th season (which aired in 2020), is no stranger to the Savage X Fenty universe. In October, Goode joined two of their fellow Drag Race stars, Jaida Essence Hall and Shea Couleé, at Rihanna’s Volume 2 runway show. According to Goode, the experience was “unreal” and “exactly how I thought it would be.” That said, not even a show of that caliber could beat being chosen for this campaign, which just so happens to coincide with their first in-person Pride celebration since coming out as gender-fluid on the show.
“I have done a lot of reflecting on [my] gender identity over these past couple of years, and though I’m still growing and figuring it out, I have pretty much come to the conclusion that it’s okay for your identity to shift and waver as time goes on,” Goode tells Refinery29. “That’s what fluidity is!” As for their advice to others, Goode says to really hone in on yourself, rather than listening to what others have to say. “The only reason you might feel like you have to choose an identity is for the convenience of the people around you,” says Goode. “Just know what pronouns make you feel the most at home, and let your close friends and family know.” For people outside of that bubble, Goode is comfortable with a number of different pronouns, “as long as [people are] using respect!”
Fashion is at the center of Goode’s life, so starring in one of Rihanna’s campaigns is a dream come true. “Not only is [fashion] my main source of work, but it’s the only thing my friends and I talk about — it’s basically our lifeblood,” Goode says. Fashion is also what ties Goode to their mom, Kristi Geggie, an interior and costume designer who designed most of Goode’s looks from Drag Race. “We have gotten so close because of clothes, which sounds crazy because it’s just a material thing,” says Goode. “But to collaborate and put so much effort and love in every stitch is something you can’t replace.”
Following a year-plus in quarantine, though, Goode says they’ve become more and more comfortable wearing minimal clothing, rather than the larger-than-life costumes they’re known for. “Less than a year ago, you wouldn’t catch me without hip pads and six pairs of tights,” they say. “Now I want to be naked all the time!” Well, mostly naked — Goode’s wearing Savage X Fenty, too.
Shop Goode's look, below, as well as the entire collection — which supports GLAAD, the Audre Lorde Project, the Caribbean Equality Project, INC., Trans Latin@ Coalition, and the Trans Wellness Center — on Savagex.com. See the entire campaign — which also stars Jazzelle Zanaughtti, Noah Carlos, Jaslene Whiterose, Yusef Williams, Ahmad Kanu, Aya Brown, Dexter Mayfield, Eliseo Equihua, and Zachary Tye Richardson — here.
