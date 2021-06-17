Cooking My Way Home For Juneteenth

I kissed my mom through the computer, finished up the greens like she taught me, and started in on the cornbread. My mom’s youngest brother, whom we call Uncle Bayeye, is the known family chef, BBQ pit master, and keeper of my grandfather’s famous cornbread recipe. I’d called him up the day before to find out the secret ingredient. “Bacon grease!” He promised. “Fry you up some bacon in a pan. Then get you some Jiffy cornbread mix, 1 egg, a tablespoon of sugar, 1/2 cup of milk. Mix all that together and pour the bacon grease in last, and that’s how grandpa did it.” Why bacon grease? I asked him, hesitant. “Cause they was country!” He laughed. “They used to use lard back in the day, but Daddy used bacon grease.” Lately, I’ve been in the “no pork on my fork, no swine on my mind” camp, but this is how my people make greens and my grandpa made cornbread. So, I would too.