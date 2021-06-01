OPI Just Dropped Its Summer Collection — & Every Shade Is Cali Fresh

Every season, OPI drops a collection that draws color-palette inspiration from a remote destination. In the past, we've seen a bottled-up version of Scottish highlands and a rich burgundy sourced from a Tuscan winery outside of Milan. This summer, OPI brings us something brighter with a collection inspired by the tones — and vibes — of Malibu, California.
According to brand founder Suzi Weiss-Fischmann, the tonal assortment pulls from "strawberry sunsets" and "seaside cliffs" that inspire "unexpected and dynamic nail art, like bright punches of color layered over neutrals." The Malibu 2021 collection just launched online at OPI and Ulta Beauty, and the shades are selling fast, so grab your favorite — before you see it wrapped around someone else's golden-hour cocktail.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
