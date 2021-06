Psst, Here’s $225 Off Saatva’s Bestselling Mattress

The joy of online shopping is all about convenience — and there’s nothing less convenient than buying a mattress . From choosing the right one for your sleep style to figuring out how the heck to get rid of your old one, it can be both a figurative and literal pain. Luckily, we've had first-hand experience sleeping on some of the best mattresses out there in order to alleviate the whole bed-buying struggle. Saatva — the top-bought brand from our roundup and an all-around internet favorite with rave reviews — is giving R29 readers an exclusive discount on its premium lineup of bestselling mattresses. With this limited-time deal, you can score $225 off a $1,000 or more mattress purchase — no special code needed, just click the link provided above and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout. All of the brand's premium mattresses are on offer for this particular promo but we recommend paying some special shopping attention to the Classic Mattress (aka its bestselling hybrid style with a 4.9-out-of-5-star rating and R29-editor approval!). Keep scrolling for all the need-to-know details on Saatva's top bed; including a rundown of what type of support it offers, who it's best for, and a few reviews from real-life sleepers.