Psst, Here’s $225 Off Saatva’s Bestselling Mattress

The joy of online shopping is all about convenience — and there’s nothing less convenient than buying a mattress. From choosing the right one for your sleep style to figuring out how the heck to get rid of your old one, it can be both a figurative and literal pain. Luckily, we've had first-hand experience sleeping on some of the best mattresses out there in order to alleviate the whole bed-buying struggle. Saatva — the top-bought brand from our roundup and an all-around internet favorite with rave reviews — is giving R29 readers an exclusive discount on its premium lineup of bestselling mattresses. With this limited-time deal, you can score $225 off a $1,000 or more mattress purchase now through June 7 — no special code needed, just click the link provided above and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout. All of the brand's premium mattresses are on offer for this particular promo but we recommend paying some special shopping attention to the Classic Mattress (aka its bestselling hybrid style with a 4.9-out-of-5-star rating and R29-editor approval!). Keep scrolling for all the need-to-know details on Saatva's top bed; including a rundown of what type of support it offers, who it's best for, and a few reviews from real-life sleepers.
What type of mattress is it?
Saatva's Classic Mattress is a hybrid-style mattress made up of 5 layers:
The first layer is a 3" Euro Pillow Top made from organic hypoallergenic cotton that's undergone a Guardin™ botanical antimicrobial treatment (this provides a cloud-like cushy feel).
The second is a durable support layer on the mattress's edges (this prevents sagging on the sides).
The third layer consists of individual comfort coils made from 14.5-gauge recycled steel (this shapes to your body's movements).
For the fourth layer, active wire is infused with patented spinal zone technology and CertiPUR-US® certified memory foam (this helps with achy joints or lack of spinal support while you sleep).
The fifth layer is a base made from tempered steel and support coils (this acts as a foundation that keeps the mattress from sagging down).
What sleep style is it best for?
Saatva lets you choose between three firmness levels that are customizable for your sleep style:
The Plush (side sleepers) is a softer foam with extra padding for a cushiony feel that contours to the body.
Luxury Firm (all sleepers) is Saatva's bestselling option preferred by the vast majority of sleepers that offers an ideal balance of softness and firmness.
Firm (back & stomach sleepers) is the firmest option for sleepers who do not want that "sink into bed" feeling.
Where is it made?
Every Saatva mattress is made to order in the U.S. The company has 19 independent factories that craft the goods and 145 fulfillment centers that deliver — meaning your mattress is never farther than 100 miles from your bedroom.
What are some other perks?
Saatva offers free in-room setup, removal of your old mattress, and free returns for snoozers who aren't satisfied after 180 nights.
What do reviewers think?
Saatva's Classic mattress boasts over 2,000 reviews with a 4.9-out-of-five-star rating. The consensus is that this is an ideal mattress for sleepers wanting consistently restful nights (aka all sleepers) with added body support for sleepers with back or spine issues. Check out a handful of the most helpful reviews sourced from Saatva's site below:
"It is literally so soft and my hip didn't hurt while lying down. First time in years. I researched mattresses for over 6 months and kept coming back to Saatva. It's cooling and feels like a hug on my body." – Saatva Reviewer
"My wife and I both sleep so well on this mattress, we don't even set an alarm anymore. Lay down to sleep and then wake up 7 or 8 hours later more rested than you could ever imagine. It made me realize how badly I had actually been sleeping on our old tired mattress. The quality of this mattress and the entire buying experience couldn't have been any better." – Saatva Reviewer
"The mattress itself was beautifully made of high-quality materials. The delivery process was totally smooth and professional. Two months later we couldn't be happier with the quality and comfort, and the price is a bargain in my opinion." – Saatva Reviewer
