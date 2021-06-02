Stock Up On Supergoop! Sunscreen While It’s 20% Off

It's officially warm-weather season — do you know where your sunscreen is? Well, lucky for you, Supergoop! (aka everyone's favorite make-SPF-fun brand) is kicking summer off with a very rare sitewide sale. From June 3 through June 8, everything on the Supergoop! website will be 20% off. (No, this isn't an elaborate joke with Ashton Kutcher waiting in the wings — it's the real deal.)
All you need to do to get in on the SPF sale is to enter the promo code SUMMER20 at checkout. From the cult-favorite brand's dewy Glow Screen (and its below-the-neck formula, too) to the fan-favorite Unseen Sunscreen, every coveted summer product is up for grabs. Ahead, find out what we'll be stocking up on for 20% less.
