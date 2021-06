How Steve Harvey Birthed A Generation Of Black Male Relationship ‘Experts’ & Why Black Women Follow Them

It's no surprise that Black women are falling victim to these scams. There is an overwhelming amount of popular media , cultural messaging and actual peer-reviewed study that is dedicated to telling Black women there is something wrong with them that needs to be fixed, in order to find a good man. And judging from the comments section of Samuels’ YouTube page, the appetite for solutions to these romantic quandaries is as strong as ever, even when the advice being given is far from healthy or even useful. "What’s the point of coming on the show to talk about your problem with finding a man to marry if you’re not gonna listen to the reason why you’re having a problem?" one female commenter asked . “Preach, Kevin!” responded another. “I just had a lonely friend… call to guilt me about I'm doing too much with a high value man, because I'm not answering her phone calls when I'm with him. I told her, I will not apologize for that.” And that’s not to mention his YouTube live streams, which are full of women willing to pay Samuels to “teach” them how to find a man.