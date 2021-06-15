A Gathering Of Voices: LGBTQ+ Activists Talk About Pandemics Past & Present

Wilson: I would add that in addition to asking us what we need, the most important lesson is for most of the people who are asking that question to get out of the way. If you really want to address access and utilization, you must understand that... nobody can save us but us. And any initiative that is actually responding to the needs of any [group of] people has to be led by those people. Of course, at the core of these efforts is making sure that the infrastructure exists for people to take care of themselves. I think that's the most important lesson that we learned in the AIDS epidemic. Unfortunately, it is a lesson that has to be retaught apparently over and over and over again.