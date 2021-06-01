Here’s The Story Behind Your Favorite, Super-Cute Keyboards

Since I discovered you through TikTok, I'm curious to hear more about the role that these various social media platforms play in your business.

My personal vision for keyboards and keycap art — and just art in general — is being able to share it with everyone. I'm always happy when people share their stuff and being able to share my work is really important to me. If I didn't really post on social media and only appealed to the hobbyist, I feel like I would still have a pretty decent audience, but I want to share with more people because I just personally really like keyboards and keycap customization. I think this work is really awesome. It's not just about bringing business in.



I do think in any business, you want to keep advertising and marketing because you want to stay hip and keep growing your audience. But, honestly, posting on these platforms is just fun for me. I actually enjoy being on Twitter because I like looking at tweets from other people and artists. It's kind of a meme-y platform. There are some memes that are so Twitter-specific, so when I post things, I sometimes try to be meme-y or come up with clever captions. That part of it is fun for me and it's not as much work. Although sometimes I can feel like, Oh, I have to post something or I have to make sure that people don't forget about me. You have to be relevant, which can get a little bit tiring, but I really just do it because I enjoy it. Some stuff I post isn't super practical. I honestly think it's more of a, "I am going to share this because I think it's hilarious."



But I do think social media is pretty important for any business that is customer-facing, especially art. You do want to post when you can and often to get as much exposure as you can. The exposure part is a lot easier nowadays, especially with TikTok because of the discoverability that platform provides. I've seen a lot of artists just blow up because of the TikTok algorithm. Compared to maybe even a couple of years ago, if you're on Instagram, you need to build an audience. You don't just get random views or random followers. It was hard to get noticed, but with Instagram Reels and YouTube shorts coming out, platforms are learning that if they want people to be on their platform, give them a chance to be discovered and not have to be established already. So I think nowadays, it's a lot easier. There are a lot more chances to get discovered. You just really have to put yourself out there. I think that's been really good for a lot of smaller artists, or just artists in general and smaller businesses. TikTok has been really big and pivotal in that.