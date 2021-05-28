I Got “Face Balancing” Filler & It Gave Me So Much Confidence

At first I was hesitant about getting filler in my chin — even joking with Dr. Taktouk that I didn't want to leave the clinic with a new career as a "chinfluencer" — but I’m so glad I went for it and think the results speak for themselves. It’s important to note that I decided individually that this procedure was best for me and it is by no means a decision to be taken lightly. If you're thinking of having "work" done, do your research and consider what's best for you. Once you've found a practitioner you trust, a consultation before the procedure is a must in order to discuss the process, understand realistic results, and to make sure you're on top of aftercare and follow-up appointments.