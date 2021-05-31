John goes to jail for Erin's murder, asking Lori if she'll take in his and Erin's son. (Like, seriously, the nerve of this guy.) But Mare isn't convinced that the case is closed. She's still looking for the murder weapon. According to the ballistics report, it's a rare gun, a Colt Detective Special. The same gun old man Mr. Carroll received as a gift when he retired from the police force. The grieving widower tells Mare it went missing the night of Erin's murder and was returned sometime after. The only other person with access to the shed where he kept it was the boy who cuts his lawn: Ryan Ross (Cameron Mann), Lori and John's son.