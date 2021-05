Glee’s Heather Morris Says People Were “Very Scared” To Confront Lea Michele’s Alleged Bullying

In June 2020, former Glee cast member Samantha Marie Ware described a racist comment Michele allegedly made about her on set and how she made her first television gig experience "a living hell." Other cast members backed up Ware's allegations as more stories and claims about Michele's poor attitude began to flood social media. Among them was Morris, who wrote on Instagram that while she didn't want to "spread hate," Michele was indeed "unpleasant to work with." "...for Lea to treat others with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe she SHOULD be called out,” she wrote. Michele issued a statement to People responding to the allegations a few days later: "While I don’t remember ever making this specific statement and I have never judged others by their background or color of their skin, that’s not really the point. What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people."