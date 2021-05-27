The School Of Rock Cast Mourns Death Of Co-Star Kevin Clark

The recent death of School of Rock star Kevin Clark has led to an outpouring of love from his cast mates from the 2003 comedy, with co-stars like Jack Black and Miranda Cosgrove taking to social media to reminisce over their fondest memories of the late child actor.
Clark was one of the many talented child actors cast in School of Rock, a comedy that starred Black as a passionate musician-turned--substitute-teacher helping his students find their self-confidence through rock music. The film is widely considered a classic, and even though only a few of the stars continued acting after its release, the cast kept in touch over the years.
Today, they are reuniting virtually to mourn the death of Clark, who starred in the film as drummer Freddy Jones. Following his turn in School of Rock, the musician went on to play the drums in real life, playing gigs throughout the Chicago area for a number of local bands and teaching music classes for children in the area. 32-year-old Clark was killed on Wednesday, May 26 when a car hit him during an early morning bike ride.
Upon hearing of Clark’s death, the School of Rock cast shared their heartfelt tributes to him on social media, sharing throwback photos from the film on Twitter and Instagram.
"Devastating news," Black captioned an Instagram post which included a still of Clark in School of Rock as well as a recent photo of himself with the late actor. "Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community."
"Stunned and saddened by this news today," wrote Cosgrove, who played snarky band manager Summer in the film. "The world lost an amazing soul. I’ll always remember your spirit and how kind you were to me. I’ll never forget all the memories. You’ll always be missed Kevin."
love you forever, spaz. i will never forget your hugs and your laugh and the sheer joy on your face when we’d run into each other in chicago. thank you for always showing up for me with that “big brother I never had” energy. pic.twitter.com/aIjYUBn1iS— rivkah reyes (@rivkahreyes) May 26, 2021
"love you forever, spaz," tweeted Rivkah Reyes (bassist Katie), also sharing a photo from the set of the film. "I will never forget your hugs and your laugh and the sheer joy on your face when we’d run into each other in chicago. thank you for always showing up for me with that 'big brother I never had' energy."