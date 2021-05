Ariana Grande Channeled Audrey Hepburn On Her Wedding Day

According to the publication, the designer and the singer made a pact with each other at the 2018 Heavenly Bodies-themed Met Gala, for which Grande wore a Vera Wang gown printed with the Sistine Chapel : When the time came for Grande to get married, Wang would design the dress. "Ariana Grande, to a truly magical muse, what an incredible journey this has been for all of us at Vera Wang," Wang wrote on her Instagram . "A joy and a honor! Wishing you and Dalton a lifetime of happiness."