Darnella Frazier Remembers George Floyd: “I Still Hold The Weight And Trauma Of What I Witnessed”

Frazier’s video became a catalyst for protest and long overdue discussions about racism and police brutality in the United States. It also became a source of harassment. Almost immediately after she posted the video to Facebook, Frazier began receiving a series of concerning messages online. Some people questioned her for not stepping in and fighting off the police herself. In her response, she said that she was scared as a 17-year-old to attempt to step in, explaining that she feared further violence and retaliation.