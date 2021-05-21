Kim Kardashian Reveals That Her Son Saint Tested Positive For COVID-19 At Some Point

Season 18 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians was notably tumultuous, marked by a troubling new antagonist for the reality family to take on: COVID-19. The spread of the respiratory virus was so rampant that it hit even the most privileged Kardashian-Jenners hard, altering their production protocol as well as several family members’ physical health. Of all her sisters, this fraught time period has been especially frightening for Kim Kardashian. As it turns out, Kanye West wasn't the only COVID patient in the Kardashian-West’s sprawling Calabasas estate.
Advertisement
In the promo video for the next episode of KUWTK, Kim nervously shares that their son Saint also tested positive for the virus, and expresses her worries about her family’s well-being in light of the diagnosis.
"Sainty just tested positive for COVID," Kardashian says worriedly in the clip. "And North is saying she's feeling sick...I'm trying not to freak anyone out, but I'm just really worried.”
Saint has been out and about recently (he was just celebrating his baby brother Psalm’s second birthday yesterday!), so hopefully he has fully recovered from the scary health crisis.
In an October 2020 cover interview with Grazia, Kim discussed the terrifying consequences of the pandemic on her personal life. In the conversation, she shared that Kanye had been one of the millions of people to contract the coronavirus, and because everyone was social distancing at the time, she had been the only one around to take care of him.
“Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on,” Kim said. “It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no one else in the house to help.”
“I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good," she continued. "It was a challenge because it was so unknown. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time.”
Now that everyone's doing much better, Kim and the fam should probably lay off the social gatherings and group vacations on private islands for awhile to keep it that way — you know, just to be on the safe side.
New episodes of the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians air Thursdays only on E!.