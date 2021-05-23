The End Of Army of The Dead Is Basically Franchise Fuel

Unbeknownst to everyone, Vanderohe has been trapped in the casino vault this entire time and, as such, managed to survive the nuclear blast. If you'll recall, midway through the movie, as the zombies are coming at them too hard and fast, the group’s safecracker, Ludwig (Matthias Schweighöfer), made the decision to sacrifice himself and lock Vanderohe in the vault. It’s a very dramatic slow-motion scene leaving viewers to think this is actually the end of Vanderohe, too. So it’s quite a surprise when in the coda of the movie he climbs out of the vault, with money in hand, and starts heading back to civilization.