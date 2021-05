A Guide To Army Of The Dead‘s Zombie Heist Crew — & Its Last Minute Swap

But before it all came together, the casting of Army of the Dead was under a little heat in the real world. When the movie was originally filmed (pre-pandemic), Chris D’Elia played the part of Peters, the helicopter pilot. However, following his sexual misconduct allegations, he was scrubbed from the film and digitally replaced with Tig Notaro . These reshoots took place during the pandemic, and Notaro was filmed against a green screen and inserted into the movie without ever actually filming with the rest of the cast. Considering Snyder’s style of close-ups and often blurry background shots, Notaro’s new Peters seamlessly fits right in with everyone else.