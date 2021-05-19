Everything Leaving Netflix In June 2021

As the summer approaches and we’re this close to turning on our A/C at night again, we’re also starting to see things pick back up again on the entertainment front. Movies are starting to come back to actual, real-life theaters, and many of the projects that were paused due to the pandemic are back on track. This means two things: Your Netflix queue is about to get an influx of new and exciting TV shows and movies just in time for summer, but it’s also time to say goodbye to some old favorites.
The list of TV shows that are leaving the streaming giant in June suggests that Netflix agrees we’ve had more than enough weirdness for one year (thank you). The original Twilight Zone seasons 1-5 are on their way out, as are seasons 1 and 2 of Twin Peaks and all of Portlandia. Other than that, most of our beloved shows are going to be safe as the summer kicks off.
Movies, however, are taking a bigger hit. Classics like Searching for Bobby Fischer, Scarface, and Invictus are leaving Netflix. The Back To The Future trilogy will soon no longer be available to stream as well, so if you still need to take another Delorean trip with Doc Brown, now’s the time. Those of us who have been using rom-coms to get us ready for this year’s Shot Girl Summer can rest easy, because it seems Netflix gets it and is leaving most of those alone. The one casualty is Crazy, Stupid, Love, however, so make sure to queue it up as many times as necessary before June 30.
And yes, we know this one is a real heartbreaker, but Bratz: The Movie will be taking its final bow at the end of the month, so you might want to stock up on enough “Bratitude” to last you through the summer months. (Kind of joking, but honestly, kind of not).
Ahead, see the full list of movies and TV series that will be leaving Netflix in June.