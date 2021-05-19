Tranchi now works as a fashion designer and makes clothing inspired by the rock-and-roll decadence of the '80s worn on red carpets by like Nicki Minaj and Jennifer Lopez. “I was and am still so completely in love with all that decadence! More was truly more during this era. The depth of details- the layers upon layers is awe-inspiring, from the crystal brooches to the height of your bangs, to the points of your shoes, to the size of your dangling earrings, to all those pounds of metal belts and necklaces and bracelets, and all those gloves. Every detail had another detail on top. Growing up during this era of decadence was profoundly influential to my work as a designer. I saw firsthand how much voice and overall expression clothes could give you — how you could control the room that you walked into just by what you were wearing, and how you could leave an impression on a stranger without saying a word. That is power. And for a generation of immigrants, what a powerful weapon to discover: the ultimate tool of voice when so many of us back then still did not have a complete mastery of the spoken language of our new land.”