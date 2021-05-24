But after I healed from the breakup, I could acknowledge that even if my parents’ actions did come from a place of love and concern, it didn’t absolve them for treating me the way that they did. I was now living thousands of miles away from my family, and the distance allowed me to explore who I am outside of the role of “eldest daughter” in my family. I could see how I’d used dating as a way to navigate my identity. It was one of the only ways I could express myself while I was growing up in a restrictive household, and one thing I could do that was just for me — especially when I was expected to do so much for others.