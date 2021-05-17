Ariana Grande Very Secretly Got Married This Weekend

Add a wedding band to the “7 Rings” in Ariana Grande’s collection because she tied the knot with her fiancé Dalton Gomez in a private ceremony over the weekend.
Sources directly involved with the nuptials told TMZ that The Voice coach exchanged vows with Gomez in Montecito, California sometime this past weekend, and Grande's people later confirmed that the couple made it to the altar. According to the insider, the special moment was very low-key and laidback, attended only by the couple and just a few guests — a surprisingly chill wedding for one of the biggest pop stars in the world right now.
Advertisement
"They got married," Grande's representation confirmed with PEOPLE. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."
Grande and Gomez first went public in May 2020 when she recruited him to help promote her collaboration with Lady Gaga on the Chromatica banger “Rain on Me.” Arianators were able to confirm that their fave was in fact in a relationship when Gomez appeared in a number of different adorable promotions for the single at the time. Months later, she shared that Dalton had popped the question by posting photos of herself wearing a unique engagement ring, sending her fans into a tailspin.
“forever n then some,” Grande captioned the photoset.
The singer has been uncharacteristically tight lipped about this relationship in comparison to others in the past. Some of her famous exes include rappers Mac Miller and Big Sean, and she was also famously (and very briefly) engaged to Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson before their very public breakup. With Dalton, Grande has kept things more under wraps, only posting him on her social media occasionally.
“my heart my person !!!” she captioned a photoset of the couple together. “thank u so much for being u”
This is a developing story.