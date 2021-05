The “Outline French” Manicure Is Trending On Instagram

Like a French manicure (including the colored kind), this variation keeps the base of the nail neutral, focusing the accent at the tip. The difference is that instead of swiping a clean line of polish across the end of the nail, you give the illusion of an outline by rimming the polish around it , leaving negative space in the center. The result is a cool, graphic French tip that can be any color you want — neutral white, black, or something bright. Take a look at some of the coolest iterations of the outline French manicure trending on Instagram, scroll ahead.