Why People On TikTok Are Using Glycolic Acid As Deodorant

I'm all about putting trends and hacks to the test, occasionally even when they're ill-advised, so I couldn't resist giving this a go. I decanted a little glycolic acid onto a cotton pad before swiping it underneath my arms. Even though I'd waited a couple of days after shaving to avoid the dreaded sting, my skin still tinged. The initial application felt a little sticky, and I can safely say it did nothing to prevent sweating throughout the day — in fact, that stickiness lasted all day, which put me in a bad mood. I decided to test its supposed odor-reducing properties by going on a long walk; unfortunately, it didn't hold up as well as I'd hoped. The smell wasn't as strong as I'd anticipated, but I still noticed it at the end of the day and I couldn't wait to jump in the shower.