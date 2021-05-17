Courtney Love Calls New Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee Sex Tape Series “Vile”

The Internet has been loving the first looks at Hulu's buzzy upcoming limited series about Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. However Anderson's longtime friend, Courtney Love, is not as impressed — in fact, she finds it all "vile."
In a private Facebook post on May 14, Love wrote that she feels the whole production is "so fucking outrageous,” per People. “When Pam / Tommy sex tape was out / myself @pattyschemel @xmadmx were making a record…And the lone women in many recording studios in LA. Where all / ALL! The staff engineers / producers / owners / were watching the sex tape with huge schadenfraude.. Guffaws, It was disgusting. I banned anyone discussing it.. It destroyed my friend Pamelas life. Utterly.”
The series, Pam & Tom, will tell the story of Anderson's four-day romance and subsequent Mexican wedding with the rocker in 1995, as well as their infamous sex tape. Despite suing the distributor of their the private film and reaching a settlement, it was still out for general consumption. The couple divorced in 1998 and have two sons together.
Love reportedly was asked to approve the use of a Rolling Stone cover she was on in the series, but she refused. "Last week I was asked to approve using a Rolling Stone cover of mine / shot by Mark Seliger in this piece of shit," Love wrote. "That they had approved. I said 'fuck no.' shocked. Gentleman don't approve this sort of thing."
Love continued, “My heart goes out to Pammy ♥️♥️ further causing her complex trauma. And shame on Lily James whoever the fuck she is. #vile.” James is playing Anderson, while Sebastian Stan stars opposite her as Lee.
While reps for Anderson and Lee didn't did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment, we already know that the actress generally isn't a fan of reenactments. In 2020, she admitted that she "didn't like" the 2017 film adaptation of Baywatch. "Let’s just keep the bad TV as bad TV," she said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
She also has expressed that she had a difficult time during the period after the sex tape was first leaked, and called it "stolen property."
"I was seven months pregnant with Dylan and thinking it was affecting the pregnancy with the stress and said, 'I'm not going to court anymore. I'm not being deposed anymore by these horny, weird lawyer men. I don't want to talk about my vagina anymore or my public sex — anything,' "Anderson said on Watch What Happens Live in 2015.
Anderson and Lee have yet to address the series publicly., and James has not responded to the Facebook message.