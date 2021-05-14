Netflix’s Woman in the Window has always felt like a meme from the moment it was announced. The thriller stars Amy Adams as a woman terrified of losing touch with reality as she spends her days locked inside of her home. For many of us embracing social distancing and strict lockdown rules throughout the pandemic, Adams’ character’s on-screen experience seemed to promise a through-the-looking-glass take on our own lives. On Friday, May 14, Woman in the Window premieres, finally giving audiences the opportunity to devour more of the story than a mere spooky photo or jarring trailer.
Friday also sees the premiere of another hot ticket Netflix project: Halston, led by Ewan McGregor as the titular fashion designer. The limited series is the latest bit of glam produced by Ryan Murphy for Netflix, following in the footsteps of well-heeled period fare including The Boys in the Band and Hollywood. Beyond Woman in the Window and Halston, the streaming platform is having one of its busiest weeks in recent memory. You’ll find the return of a sci-fi anthology, a new family sitcom, and much more.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now.