After Surprising Fans With A New Boyfriend, Kat Dennings Is Engaged

The low-key nature of this relationship is pretty standard for Dennings, who has typically kept her love life very private; she famously dated singer Josh Groban in 2014 and wouldn’t even confirm that they were an item until an interview on Ellen caused her to spill the beans about her Grammy-nominated boyfriend. We don't know exactly when or how her relationship with Wilkes-Krier began, but it's safe to guess that Dennings will be letting the world in on this romance only when she's ready, one Instagram post at a time.