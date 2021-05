Halston Gets One Thing Very Right: Liza Minnelli Is The Real Halston’s Fiercest Defender

She is also interviewed in the 2019 documentary Halston , which is streaming on Amazon Prime. Minnelli staunchly defends him to this day. She is asked about the times in his life when he was too into drugs and their relationship may or may not have been rocky — but if there is anything to be dished, we're not going to hear it. "It's very hard to do an interview about your best friend," Liza says. "Especially if what's popular in that day and age time is digging a little. I don't like it. I hated it when they did it to my mother or my father or myself. And I won't do it to Halston, I just won't. I refuse."