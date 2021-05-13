Asians Moved Back Home En Masse: Then, Something Beautiful Happened

For Abby Albino, the decision to move back in with her parents during the pandemic wasn’t necessarily an easy one. The 37-year-old fashion entrepreneur prides herself on being independent, working in a fast-paced industry; but acknowledges that within her Filipino culture, as a woman who’s unmarried, the norm would be living at home with her parents. “I’ve always appreciated and been so proud of my heritage, but as children of immigrants, we have this need to be Canadian but at the same time honor our culture; so it’s like picking off a menu of where we want to be Canadian and where we want to be Filipino,” she said. Which leaves many second-gen members of the diaspora stuck between balancing the expectation from family that they’ll stay home as long as they’re single (and even after they’re married, especially in South Asian culture), and the expectation from their peers and larger Western society that they’ll leave the nest at an “appropriate” age.