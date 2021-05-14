The 13 Most Anticipated Netflix Summer Movies Of 2021

Netflix made subscribers a big promise in 2021: new movies, every week, for the entire year. And now that we're about halfway through the year, Netflix's summer movie collection is rolling out. What's in store? Thrillers, teen rom-coms, zombies, and… beloved landscape painter Bob Ross? Sure, throw him in there, too.
But, with so many new movies being released on Netflix, what are the best ones to watch? To help you out in your movie-watching journey, we've narrowed down some of the most anticipated films to hit the streaming service this summer, along with some smaller films that shouldn't be overlooked. Because while you've probably heard a lot about the fact that a gender-swapped She's All That remake is coming (titled He's All That, naturally), you may not have heard of an Indian film about a teenage skateboarder (Skater Girl) or a Brazilian comedy about an influencer getting her party on after a bad breakup (Carnaval).
Click through to find out about all these upcoming Netflix movies that will, at the very least, be the topics of conversation. There's going to be a lot of summer heat to hide from in the coming months. At least we've got a few reasons to stay inside.