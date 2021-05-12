Ashley Graham Wants You To Do Whatever You Want With Your Body Hair

In a social media-driven world where perfection seems like the universal north star, a handful of celebrities preach the power of accepting your body as it is, regardless of what it looks like. Ashley Graham is one of them, but she's far from new to the movement; she's true to it, and her latest endeavor is proof.
The supermodel teamed up with body-care and hair-removal brand Flamingo to create a range of products perfect for doing, well, whatever the hell you want. "I'm not here to tell anyone how to feel about their body," Graham tells Refinery29, "but I've always been about inspiring confidence in every person and encouraging people to truly love the body and skin they're in." Graham's message is firmly one of body neutrality and acceptance, rather than militant positivity, which can be toxic in its own right. "Showing your body gratitude and accepting it for all the amazing things it can do is so much more important than trying to fit into unrealistic beauty standards."
For the partnership's playful campaign, Graham is seen posing in a tan-colored bikini showing off her body hair. The model says that, above all, this collection embraces choice. "I've always been told you're not a lady unless your legs are smooth, your arms are shaved, your bikini line is primed and proper," Graham says. "My philosophy has always been: Shave what you want, wax what you want, leave what you want — do what works for you, not what anyone else tells you."
Together, Graham and Flamingo curated a limited-edition collection of wax strips, razors, and travel kits complete with body-care products to tailor to your unique needs, launching at Target and on the brand's website today. "We designed this collection to upgrade your summer self-care routine (whatever that may look like) with hair removal tools and body care that not only work well but look amazing, too," she says. Whether you're traveling with your newly-vaccinated pod this summer or sprucing up for yourself, the collaboration is a true celebration of doing you, boo — which is all that truly matters.
