Remember Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Famous 2003 Couples Interview?

They both also have said that it truly was the media that ultimately got in their way. "I was in a high-profile relationship at the time [of the relationship] that fell apart in a really bad way, and so the kind of mix of those two things and the tabloid press had just come into existence at the time, so I was like a poster child for that moment," Lopez told HuffPost Live in the same interview. "I was in the tabloids every other week about how my life was falling apart. It was a tough time."