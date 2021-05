Sophie Turner’s Oversized Blazer-Heels Look Hits On Two Of Spring’s Biggest Trends

While we haven't seen the look she wore on Sunday to celebrate the holiday, Turner did show off an impressive array of flowers, presumably from Jonas, on her Instagram stories. Jonas, too, posted a never-before-seen photo of Turner from when she was pregnant with Willa. In the photo , the actress is wearing a black-and-gray plaid sweater dress from Maison Margiela while subtly showing off the massive walk-in closet behind her (nice). The post also included an image of Jonas with his own mom. The caption read: “Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mothers out there and to these two Mums.”