Shot Girl Summer. Hot Girl Summer 2.0. #VaxedAndWaxed. If anything is clear, The Streets are Calling, after over a year in pandemic lockdown — and the (vaccinated) people are ready to answer. That means everyone probably won’t be as dedicated to their television habit as they have been since March 2020, when tweeting about Tiger King seemed like one of the only ways to stay in touch with society during a pandemic.
While time may be a hot commodity this season, the onslaught of new TV isn’t slowing down. Returning series are set to premiere throughout the summer, giving us more of The Bachelorette, more Lucifer, and a handful of new murderous teens over on Elite, among countless other television comebacks. New series are exploding across network TV, cable channels, and the ever-expanding realm of streaming platforms. You’re going to see ads for Disney +’s Loki everywhere — but is Netflix’s Sweet Tooth worth your time, too?
We’re here to help you answer those burning questions between flaming shots and suntans. This way, what little time you do have to spend with your TV this summer can be maximized to the best of your busy ability. Keep reading for a full guide to everything you’re going to want to stream this summer, and check back as we continue to update it over the coming months.