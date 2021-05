In a way, season 3 Annie is the most confident Annie we’ve ever seen — per West, “This is really a triumphant time for her.” In the beginning, the results are all positive: Annie starts the season by telling off a doctor who, without learning a thing about her health or body, suggests she gets gastric bypass surgery. The cathartic moment gives voice to the reality of medical stigma that many fat women know all too well (specifically 62 percent of fat women, per a recent study ), and when Annie uses it to inspire one of her columns, the doctor’s office calls to tell her they’re changing their ways. With this hit on her hands, Annie is feeling on top of it all, but Shrill is a series about a real woman going through life — and most of us don’t have one episode’s worth of success and then experience nothing but smooth sailing.