Blake Lively Is Putting Her Assassin Hat Back On For A Dangerous New Netflix Series

Lively has been cast in the lead role of Lady Killer, an adaptation of the Dark Horse comic of the same name . In the comic, written by Joëlle Jones and Jamie S. Rich, a 1950s woman named Josie Schuller attempts to navigate between her life as the picture perfect housewife and her other reality as a lethal for-hire assassin. Keeping the two circumstances completely separate isn’t easy — Josie’s loved ones are often in danger without even knowing it because of her dangerous profession — but she loves her job just as much as she loves her family. There’s gotta be a way to make both work...right?