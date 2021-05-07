In 2019, Amazon Prime made waves with The Boys, a gritty, cackling take on the behemoth that the superhero genre has become. Two years later, Netflix is giving us its own spin on messed-up supes: Jupiter’s Legacy, based off of Mark Millar’s mid-2010s comic book series of the same name. Josh Duhamel leads the show — which premieres on Friday, May 7 — as The Utopian, a paragon of justice and righteousness… who is resented by his entire family. The Utopian’s daughter Chloe (My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2’s Elena Kampouris) is more likely to throw a sports car at an annoying woman than save the day.
While Jupiter’s Legacy is obviously Netlflix’s big push this week, you’ll find more than capes and super tears streaming right now. Earlier this week, Netflix’s latest true crime doc Sons of Sam also debuted, mixing a serial killer investigation with cult theorizing, along with the second part of controversial bioseries Selena: The Series. Looking towards the weekend, viewers get Monster, a drama starring Jennifer Hudson and Jeffrey Wright, along with two foreign language projects, including one which will remind audiences of last year’s twisty The Stranger.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.