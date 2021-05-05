Admit It — The New House Of the Dragon Photos Are Piquing Your Interest

HBO is really trying to earn back its fans’ trust after the chaos that was the season finale of Game of Thrones, and the latest effort to win us over arrives in the form of yet another sneak peek at forthcoming fantasy epic House of the Dragon.
The series, set to make its debut in 2022, will take us back centuries before the events of GoT to a time when the Targaryens ruled the Seven Kingdoms and sat upon the Iron Throne. House of the Dragon will unearth the drama that ripped the notorious family apart at the seams, laying the groundwork for what would happen to their descendants 300 years later — and we all know how that played out.
Given the unfortunate turn that GoT took towards the end, it’s very understandable to be skeptical about HBO’s latest attempt at tackling Martin’s sprawling universe. But even if you’re nervous about the plot of the developing series (and you already have a few reasons to be), recently released photos from House of the Dragon might turn your wariness into cautious optimism. It’s not quite the Westeros we remember, but our first glimpse into this story seem pretty promising.