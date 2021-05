The Cancellation Of This New Netflix Original Series Has Fans Reeling

The show was well-received upon its debut, even earning a top spot in the ever-changing competitive Netflix Top 10 list , but that wasn’t enough to guarantee it a second season. Today, Netflix officially announced that it would not be renewing The Irregulars , meaning that we’ll likely never get a chance to see our tough teens solve crimes ever again. It’s only been a few months since the series premiered, but The Irregulars really made an impression on many Netflix subscribers — and they’re devastated to find that it won’t be returning.