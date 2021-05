Guide To The Superheroes (& One Non-Super Guy With A Cool Stick) From Jupiter’s Legacy

In general, superhero movies and shows make the heroes look pretty cool. Netflix's Jupiter's Legacy takes the idea of superheroes and makes them... rule oriented? The superheroes' leader is The Utopian (Josh Duhamel) , and he's really focused on doing good and setting a good example. So he has a Code that he lives by and preaches about all the time. His official motto is: "Service, compassion, mercy," but he should probably add to that list "no cussing" and "we say grace before dinner," because he's equally obsessed with those notions. It's hard to believe the show made rom-com lead Duhamel into an unsexy superhero, but it did.