Every Familiar Face In The Cast Of Netflix’s Monster

In 1999, Monster was an acclaimed young adult novel by Walter Dean Myers. Now, 20 years later, an adaptation of the book has debuted on Netflix. The 2021 retelling of Monster is the story of Steve Harmon, a 17-year-old student living in Harlem, New York, who faces murder charges for his alleged involvement in the killing of a convenience store owner during a robbery. The movie shows him on trial and his life before the trial as an aspiring filmmaker through flashbacks.
Monster has quite the cast, particularly when it comes to actors who have made a name for themselves in the past couple of years. For instance, you may be surprised to see Tenet star John David Washington in such a small role, but that's because Monster originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2018. In the time since, he's become a leading man. Jharrel Jerome, who again has a small role here, has since won an Emmy for his work in the miniseries When They See Us. The star of Monster, Kelvin Harrison Jr. has since been praised for his work in the 2019 films Waves and Luce.
And though that's already quite a group, they're not the only recognizable members of the cast.