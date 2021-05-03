For last night’s Disney-themed American Idol show, judge Katy Perry came dressed in character as Tinker Bell, which proved to be quite the undertaking to perfect before the cameras started to roll. Not only did she fully commit to the role in costume, with a green minidress and sparkly fairy wings, but she took it up a notch with prosthetic elf ears and bleached eyebrows.
The singer shared a little behind-the-scenes look at the transformation on her Instagram, posting a series of photos from the day, including the eyebrow-bleaching process. "Going to dye my brows back now," Perry wrote in the caption, indicating that she had no intention of keeping the look for longer than an evening.
While Perry bleached her eyebrows just to play the part of Tinker Bell for a few hours, she actually touched on a shockingly significant trend at the moment, joining a handful of celebrities who have experimented with the disappearing-brow trend lately. For a recent photoshoot, Kim Kardashian bleached her eyebrows (also temporarily) and confessed that she was really into the look.
It's not only celebs, either: Pinterest released its trend predictions for 2021 based on search data from its users, and one of the biggest beauty trends was "bleached eyebrows." Trend or not, this is one adventurous beauty move you might want to leave to the professionals.