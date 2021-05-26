The Sweetest Thing: The Raunchy Rom-Com We Need To Talk About More

In one memorable scene, Christina and Courtney are in the bathroom of a club when a stranger asks the latter if her boobs are real. “They’re fake,” Courtney replies. “You can touch it if you want to.” Grabbing the woman’s hand, she slaps it on her breast and continues giving Christina a reality check about Peter. Soon enough, the stranger has called multiple women over to squeeze and prod at Courtney’s fake breasts, while the latter remains completely unfazed. Meanwhile, two men walk by and glimpse the scene through a door that’s been left ajar, and completely lose their minds over the scene. What was not at all sexual is made so by the male gaze and, on a broader level, the pop cultural notions that exist about what happens in the women’s bathroom (and at slumber parties, and in sorority houses...the list goes on and on). But The Sweetest Thing manages to pull of a neat trick — it acknowledges that gaze without completely buying into it. Maybe women do touch each other while alone, but not in the way patriarchy mythologizes.