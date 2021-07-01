Everyone can use some good news right now, and if you love watching movies that good news is pretty simple: Summer. Movies. Are. Here. The COVID-19 pandemic meant that a ton of highly-anticipated movies were pushed back last year, but now they’re finally making their way onto screens big and small. That means there are a bunch of movies coming out this summer that range from independent films and documentaries to horror movies and blockbusters. Yep, blockbusters are back in 2021. Nature is healing and it’s bringing the Fast & Furious franchise with it.
There are actually a lot more movies debuting from May through August than appear on this list, but we've narrowed it down to the must-sees. And there are plenty of reasons to be excited. First, we have a plethora of women behind the camera, directing films like Candyman, Zola, and Mainstream. Second, several major stars are returning to screens — Emma Stone, Emily Blunt, Angelina Jolie, and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn to name a few. Lastly, there’s just the fact that we’re getting a little bit back to normal. Goodbye, this year’s awkward Oscars; hello, new movies.
Whether you are venturing out into the real world or enjoying movies from your sofa for a while longer, here are the films you absolutely need to check out this summer.