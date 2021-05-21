Trampled Plants & Stressed-Out Wildlife — What Have We Done To The Great Outdoors?

Hipcamp, a website for finding and booking campsites, says it’s seen a 200 percent jump in reservations so far this spring compared to the same time last year, and it expects the trend to continue throughout the summer. And a spokesperson for Campendium, an online community for RVers that offers reviews and information about the best campgrounds across the United States, says the growing interest in camping this year is “nuts.” Searches for information about Yellowstone, for example, is up 106 percent; Glacier National Park is up 98 percent; Badlands National Park is up 124 percent. “There is also a surge of interest in free camping near national parks,” the spokesperson tells Refinery29.