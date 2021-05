Trampled Plants & Stressed-Out Wildlife — What Have We Done To The Great Outdoors?

Gibson maintains that it’s crucial people understand they shouldn’t feed any wildlife, even including geese and ducks, nor get too close to them for any reason — it stresses out the animal and, as in the case with the numerous bison attacks, the animal might decide to “fight back.”Being outside, especially in nature, is very good for your mental and physical health. After more than a year cooped up in your stuffy apartment, camping, hiking, swimming, and other outdoor activities might be just what the doctor ordered. But just like every house has rules, so do parks and other recreation areas — home to a diverse blend of flora and fauna that can’t sustain too many inconsiderate guests. So before you get your much-needed sun and air, read up on what the rangers and other park staff require from visitors not only for your own safety, but also for that of everything else that makes the park their home.