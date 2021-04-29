Kourtney Kardashian & Penelope Wear Matching “Leopard French” Manicures

Kourtney Kardashian just shared her latest manicure on her Instagram Story, which is par for the course for a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family. What's different about this one is that she and eight-year-old daughter Penelope got matching nail art for a sweet mother-daughter moment.
The matte leopard-print French manicure incorporates multiple current trends in nail art: a patterned deep French and Y2K prints. Both mother and daughter appear to have almond-shaped tips, to provide even more negative space for the leopard print pattern to make a subtle statement.
In the post, Kardashian credits nail artist Lisa Kon, who shared a closeup of the manicure earlier this week. Ko created the design using tan, caramel, and black polishes from her own line.
We've been seeing statement French manicures everywhere and they show no sign of fading any time soon. In fact, people are finding new ways to riff off the traditional French tip by adding neon colors, hearts, and smiley-face nail art.
The statement French seems to be a recent favorite of the Kardashian-Jenner crew: Last month, Kylie Jenner played with her own version of the look using rainbow-bright polish and a ‘70s-inspired swirl pattern. With Kourtney and "Baby P" reminding us all of how much we love a good animal print, we imagine we will be seeing many more matte leopard tips to come.