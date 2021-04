Police Violently Arrested A 73-Year-Old Woman With Dementia. Then, They Laughed At Her.

On April 14, Garner's family filed a lawsuit against the city and three officers involved in the arrest. In the suit, they argue that Garner has dementia and sensory aphasia, which impeded her ability to understand the officers. After watching the booking cell footage, they amended the suit, accusing two more officers of failing to help Garner and call for medical assistance. The District Attorney's office said in an April 19 statement that the incident is under criminal investigation, and the city of Loveland announced that another investigation would be conducted to determine whether the officers followed protocol. But since the cell phone footage has been widely released, on Tuesday, four officers were placed on administrative leave. Refinery29 will not be linking to the video